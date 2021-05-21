California Announces Specifics About June 15 Reopening: No Capacity Limits, No Distancing, No Vaccine Passports, But Vaccine Verification Will Be Required For Big Indoor Events

California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly briefed reporters on Friday on specifics of the state’s long-planned June 15 reopening.

“Capacity limitations are no longer going to be part” of the state’s plan, he said. “We will not have capacity restrictions.”

On physical distancing, Ghaly said simply, “None.”

On masking, he said, “We will follow the CDC guidance on masking.”

The HHS director then expounded. “There will be some guidance…specific to the various settings. We know that it will be shifting over the next few months.

In general, Ghaly announced that there will be no more capacity limits on businesses. But, for large events, as alluded to by Governor Gavin Newsom last week, there will be “Vaccine verification or negative test verification” required.

“For outdoor activities,” what Ghaly called “mega outdoor events” with attendence over 10,000, he announced, “we are recommending that those operators have a system to verify vaccination or verify.” Operators of those events can also “give that person an option to come into the event and wear a mask.”

Indoor events such as concerts and sporting events he said, “We are requiring, not recommending, the vaccine verification/negative test. There is an option to have it be by self-attestation.” Ghaly then said there will be a forthcoming California Department of Public Health posting on that.

The HHS director was asked repeatedly about vaccine verification for mega events. He said California will be working with event operators/private sector businesses on exactly what that will look like, but said, again, the state will not be using a vaccine passport system.

“We are not at this time considering or requiring a vaccine passport for vendors,” he said.

The coming rules are similar to what has already been put in place at some large venues. At Staples Center, those attending concerts or Lakers games must provide a health verification. “Guests are required to present a photo ID, and either proof of full vaccination (two weeks since your final dose) or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the event date,” reads safety information on the venue’s web site. Out of state visitors, it says, “are required to show proof of full vaccination.”

In addition, Lakers and Clippers games have sections exclusively for those who are fully vaccinated.

Ghaly also said that there will be no restrictions on travel from various other parts of the country — are you listening, Disneyland?

He said there may be some restrictions on travel from various hard-hit parts of the globe, however.