Caitlyn Jenner Supports Banning Trans Girls From Girls Sports

Caitlyn Jenner has come out against trans girls competing against biological girls in school sports.

Caught in an impromptu street interview with Disclose.TV, which describes itself as “a non-partisan online community of like-minded users who observe together how world events unfold in the great theater of our time,” Jenner addressed the issue when asked for her point of view.

Jenner, a former athlete and reality TV star who announced her own transition from Bruce Jenner in an April 2015 interview, is running in California’s gubernatorial recall election. She will sit down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity for an interview that will be telecast on May 5. It is her first with a national outlet since announcing her candidacy.

Related Story Caitlyn Jenner To Do 1st National Interview As Candidate With Fox News Host Sean Hannity

In the Disclose.tv interview, posted today to Twitter, Jenner was asked about legislation in other states that would ban biological boys who have transitioned from participating in girls sports. “This is a question of fairness,” she said. “That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls spots in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls sports in our schools.”

A follow-up question was then posed by the off-camera interviewer, but was cut off in the video feed posted.

Jenner is running as a Republican against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election. She has Republican rivals for the post also running in San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and former congressman Doug Ose.

The effort to oust Newsom is expected to make the ballot this fall. The recall effort was certified this week by the California Secretary of State’s office, which said the threshold for the number of valid signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot had been passed.

Idaho, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and South Dakota have already established laws preventing transgender girls from playing on girls’ interscholastic sports teams.

Jenner later posted her own tweet regarding the exchange.

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021