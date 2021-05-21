‘Bulletproof’ Canceled By Sky After Noel Clarke Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sky has canceled the fourth season of Bulletproof following The Guardian’s explosive investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Noel Clarke.

Deadline revealed last month that Sky suspended its work with Clarke following the publication of The Guardian’s story, which featured accusations from 20 women who had worked with the actor and producer. Clarke strenuously denies wrongdoing.

At the time, we reported that the Comcast-owned broadcaster was exploring other ways of making Season 4 of Bulletproof, but Sky has now decided that this will not be possible. A spokesman said: “Sky will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof.”

The UK producer behind the series, Vertigo Films, continues to investigate Clarke’s conduct. All3Media, which backs Clarke’s production company Unstoppable Film & Television, is also investigating the star.