‘Bullet Catcher’ Podcast Being Adapted For TV By Stephen Susco, Zucker Productions & Realm

EXCLUSIVE: The Grudge screenwriter Stephen Susco is to adapt the Bullet Catcher podcast as a television series.

Audio company Realm, which is behind the podcast series, which is in its third season, is adapting with Airplane! and Police Squad producer Zucker Productions.

It marks the latest audio series to be developed for the small screen.

Bullet Catcher, which was created by Joaquin Lowe, is centered around Imma, an orphan who feels that she has nothing to lose after her brother goes missing, decides to brave the treacherous desert in order to become a mystical bullet catcher–an outlaw who can fend off bullets with a bare hand. When given the opportunity to work with a real bullet catcher, she jumps at the chance to honor her brother’s legacy and learn the tricks of the trade only to uncover a shocking secret that propels her on an unexpected journey of grit, purpose, and searing hot vengeance.

Susco is best known for writing horror films The Grudge, The Possession and Texas Chainsaw 3D and is currently developing projects including Soulville for Amazon Studios.

Realm, which is incubating podcast IP for film and TV, was co-founded by former Penguin Random House executive Molly Barton and former Obama Administration Dept of Justice lawyer Julian Yap. Other shows include Memory Lane, Spider King and Beatrix Greene.

Zucker Productions, run by Janet and Jerry Zucker, is behind Prince Of Cats for Legendary Entertainment, 1000 Miles, based on the true story of William and Ellen Craft, for Big Beach and an adaptation of Kate Moore’s book Radium Girls for BRON Studios.

“Realm has been able to tap into audiences who crave genre content, which is why Bullet Catcher, with its devoted fan base has such great appeal to us,” said Janet Zucker, co-founder, Zucker Productions. “We see huge potential in bringing this story from audio to film, and with the talented Stephen Susco at the helm, this will be a story that will entertain current fans and captivate new ones.”

“The growth in premium fiction podcasting is being met with a big appetite from listeners, creating a hotbed for intellectual property that can transition to other platforms,” added Molly Barton, Realm co-founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Zucker Productions and Stephen Susco to bring this action-packed, woman-led show to life on screen.”