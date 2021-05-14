Bruce Willis & John Travolta To Reteam For First Time Since ‘Pulp Fiction’ In ‘Paradise City’; Praya Lundberg Also Stars

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Bruce Willis and John Travolta are starring together again for the first time in 27 years in the Chuck Russell-directed action pic Paradise City. Production starts this Monday in Maui, Hawaii.

Willis plays renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin, played by Travolta, who murdered his father. I’m told the project is billed as being similar to Miami Vice but with bounty hunters instead of cops. Thai actress and model Praya Lundberg has landed the lead female role.

Though Paradise City technically reps the fourth time that Willis and Travolta are billed on a movie together, they only worked onscreen in the 1994 Oscar-winning $214M-grossing Quentin Tarantino movie Pulp Fiction respectively as boxer Butch Coolidge and mob guy Vincent Vega. Check out their scene below from that pic. Prior to that Willis voiced baby Mikey to Travolta’s Daddy James in TriStar’s Look Who’s Talking and Look Who’s Talking Too which combined grossed over $345M in 1989 and 1990.

Corey Large, who has produced and executive produced several Willis features including Cosmic Sin, Breach, Apex, Marauders, Acts of Violence, First Kill, Fire With Fire, Extraction, Vice, The Prince and Precious Cargo, is co-writing Paradise City with his writing partner Ed John Drake. Large has been looking to make this Willis and Travolta reteam since 2006. Large will also star as part of Willis’ bounty hunting posse in the film. Hawaii plays a big character in the script and it was important for the production to shoot there, I’m told.

BondIt Media Capital is financing with Large’s 308 Enterprises producing. Saban is handling domestic distribution with The Exchange overseeing foreign sales. EPs are Stephen Eads , Johnny Messner, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor.

Russell is the director of such hits as The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King. He is repped by Pacific Artists Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

Willis has racked up over $9.4 billion worldwide in his feature acting credits. He recently starred in the Edward Drake directed movies Cosmic Sin with Frank Grillo, Apex, and Gasoline Alley with Luke Wilson. Willis also starred in the Randall Emmett directed thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. The Die Hard franchise actor’s other recent feature credits include Motherless Brooklyn and MGM’s reboot of Death Wish. The 2x Primetime Emmy winner and Golden Globe winner of Moonlighting is repped by CAA, Lavely & Singer and Ziffren Brittenham.

Travolta was nominated for Best Actor twice at the Oscars for Saturday Night Live and Pulp Fiction. His feature credits, which have accumulated over $3.8 billion worldwide, include The Fanatic, Hairspray, Face Off, The Thin Red Line, Michael, Phenomenon, Urban Cowboy, Blow Out, Carrie and Grease. He won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Film for Get Shorty, and a Primetime Emmy in an Outstanding Limited Series for Ryan Murphy and FX’s America Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson in which he played the NFL star’s lawyer Robert Shapiro. Travolta is repped by ICM, Artists First, Randi Michel, and Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp.

A native of Bangkok, Thailand, Lundberg was named Southeast Asia’s first UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in 2017. Her feature covers include Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel and Grazia. She also led campaigns for Lux and Mistine Cosmetics and she is a brand ambassador for Under Armour and Swarovski. Her credits include the TV series Strange Girl in a Strange Land, on which she also produced; and the features Realms, Bangkok Adrenaline, and Maa kap Phra. She is repped by Cavalry Media.