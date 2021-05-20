‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: NBC Sets Final-Season Premiere Date For Cop Comedy

The last shift for Brooklyn’s semi-finest has an official starting point. NBC said today that the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will launch with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 12, and the show will air in those time slots all season.

The network said last week that the Andy Samberg-led cop comedy would return during the week after the Tokyo Olympic Games, whose Closing Ceremony is set for August 8.

Samberg leads the ensemble as Detective Jake Peralta, who polices the NYPD’s 99th Precinct with their colleagues and their stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). In the final season, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.

Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker also star.

Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is produced by Universal Television — a division of Universal Studio Group — Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

In its seventh and most recent season, the comedy reached 24 million viewers and averaged a 5.1 in 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers in total audience measurement, NBC said.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine originally ran for five seasons on Fox before it was canceled, but NBC picked up the show for a sixth season that aired in 2019. Season 7 aired in spring 2020, preceded by the eighth-season renewal that came in November 2019.

