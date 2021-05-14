‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Final Season Gets “Coveted” Slot After Summer Olympics

The doors at Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s 99th precinct will close after the Summer Olympics after NBC gave the final season of the comedy the “coveted” post-games slot.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Andy Samberg-fronted police comedy is ending after eight seasons and the ten-episode run will air after the games in Tokyo.

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, called the Universal Television series a “beloved show”. “It will launch in August, coming out of the Summer Olympics, which is a coveted slot. We can think of nothing more deserving than giving it to the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience.”

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said that the whole season will air after the Olympics. “We’re still working out the details but it’s safe to assume some of the episodes will be double run.”

She also admitted that they will reconsider that plan if the Tokyo Games do not go ahead due to Covid.

The show originally ran for five seasons on Fox before it was cancelled but NBC picked up the show for a sixth season that aired in 2019. Season seven aired in spring 2020 and the eighth season was renewed three months before season seven premiered.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which has had a particularly fervent digital audience, stars Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta alongside his squad of somewhat hapless police officers played by Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce the series, which is produced by Universal TV in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.