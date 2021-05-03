Broadway Gets May 19 Reopening OK From New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; September Remains Likely Target

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that all state-mandated capacity restrictions in New York City will be lifted May 19, including Broadway theaters.

While acknowledging that a May Broadway reopening is unlikely due to the logistics of mounting productions, Cuomo included theaters among the NYC businesses that will see all capacity restrictions lifted on Wednesday, May 19. The list also includes restaurants, bars, retail, salons and other live performance venues.

The lifting of the state’s capacity restrictions is a first step toward Broadway’s reopening. The shutdown began March 12, 2020, when Cuomo instituted the statewide capacity restrictions.

While today’s announcement is a necessary move in the Broadway industry’s reopening, its practical impact is more nuanced. The Broadway League, and well as various other insiders, have indicated that a September reopening of some shows is likely.

Cuomo’s announcement today goes two months better than that of his political nemesis New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said last week he expects the city to reopen in July (though the mayor specifically excluded Broadway from that prognosis, again restating the September goal.)

Numerous Broadway insiders have told Deadline that an announcement of a partial reopening could arrive as early as next week, with some shows expected to publicly disclose their plans for a September reopening. Deadline hears that fewer than five productions will reopen in September, with others rolling out later in the fall and winter. The $17 million Music Man revival, for example, currently is set to begin previews at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre in December, with an official opening on Feb. 10, 2022.

As for Off Broadway, the New York Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park season will return July 5, when Merry Wives, an adaptation of Merry Wives of Windsor, begins performances at the Public’s Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Deadline has reached out to The Broadway League for comment on Cuomo’s announcement.