BritBox To Stream Season 6 Of ‘Inside No. 9’ In The U.S. & Canada

EXCLUSIVE: BritBox will stream Season 6 of cult BBC comedy Inside No. 9 in the U.S. and Canada following its premiere in the UK.

The anthology comedy, created by and starring Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, will premiere stateside on June 22, with each of the six episodes being released on a weekly basis. BritBox has streamed previous seasons of the show.

Season 6 is comprised of the usual mix of horror, thriller, drama, and comedy, with each episode telling a unique story, featuring some of the UK’s finest acting talent. The likes of Sian Clifford, Gemma Whelan, and Lindsay Duncan guest star in the new season.

Inside No. 9 is produced by BBC Studios. Jon Plowman is the executive producer, while Adam Tandy produces. Check out the trailer below: