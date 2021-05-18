‘Brightburn’ Outfit The H Collective To Adapt Ancient Chinese Text ‘The Classic Of Mountains And Seas’

EXCLUSIVE: Brightburn producer The H Collective is to adapt the ancient Chinese book of myths and legends The Classic of Mountains and Seas into a feature, with a view to creating a film and TV universe inspired by the text.

Kent Huang, Chairman of the company, and Mark Rau, European Chief, will supervise the production, which will follow a group of kids who accidentally fall into a parallel world encountering exotic creatures and people. On their journey to find their way back, they will learn the importance of friendship.

The Classic of Mountains and Seas, also known as Shan Hai Jing, is largely a fabulous geographical and cultural account of pre-Qin China as well as a collection of Chinese mythology. The book recorded more than 40 countries, 550 mountains and 300 waterways along with the geographic and cultural information of the nearby realms. Some of the creatures from the work appeared in Warner Bros’ fantasy movie franchise Fantastic Beasts.

THC recently partnered with NFT (non-fungible token) platform the MOVE Network and will look to create NFT products using film stills, scripts, posters, and collectible artworks based on The Classic of Mountains and Seas. The two companies also say they are looking to build a ticketing system with NFT “to secure the box office, providing an alternative way for investors to recoup at an early stage”.

The H Collective’s European Chief. Mark Rau said: “We look forward to developing The Classic of Mountains and Seas and working with MOVE Network to pursue the greater value of blockchain technology together by incorporating them into the entertainment landscape. New technologies are bringing new opportunities. So we are very looking forward to being part of the changing process of financing and developing Intellectual-Properties. By the amazing new partnership with MOVE Network, we are now able to roll out globally NFTs based on our successful Entertainment IPs.”

Chinese and American-backed THC is currently in development on Uli Edel’s Shadow Song, which is based on the 2017 short, A Children’s Song, which the company also produced; as well as The Vineyard, a coming-of-age film penned by Tory Kamen which Mark Steven Johnson will direct.

MOVE Network is part of larger tech group, Aladdin Technology Holdings, which specialises in blockchain, fintech platforms and emerging platform technology. Aladdin has its HQ in Hong Kong and has presences in Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, London, San Francisco and Toronto.