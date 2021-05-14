‘Joe Exotic’: Brian Van Holt To Play John Reinke In Peacock Limited Series With Kate McKinnon

Brian Van Holt has been tapped for a key role opposite Kate McKinnon’s Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell’s Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel in Joe Exotic (working title), Peacock’s limited series based on the Wondery podcast.

Van Holt will play John Reinke, the zoo manager at Joe’s (Mitchell) zoo, a loyal worker and friend until things go too far.

The limited series centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Etan Frankel writes and executive produces under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon also executive produces along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

A veteran actor in the business for over 25 years, Van Holt recently starred opposite Stephen Dorff on Fox’s Deputy and had major roles in HBO’s John from Cincinnati, FX’s The Bridge and ABC’s Cougar Town. He is repped by Paradigm, Luber Roklin and Morris Yorn.