Brian Thomas Smith To Recur In ‘United States Of Al’; Jason Ralph Joins ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ United States of Al has added The Big Bang Theory alum Brian Thomas Smith to its cast in a recurring role.

Created and written by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, United States of Al is about the friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir, “Al” (Adhir Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Cast members also include Kelli Goss, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer also star.

Goetsch & Ferrari, Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.

Smith will appear as Freddy, the new boyfriend of Riley’s ex, Vanessa (Goss). Freddy is an aggressively friendly guy who rubs Riley the wrong way.

Related Story 'Making The Cut': Amazon Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date, Contestant Lineup & Guest Judges - Update

The actor’s credits also include Babysplitters, The PET Squad Files, The Flip Side, Wolfpack of Reseda, Casual: The Series and A Good Night’s Quest. He is repped by Zero Gravity and SDB Partners.

***

EXCLUSIVE: The Magicians actor Jason Ralph is set to recur in the upcoming fourth season of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Character details have not be revealed, but Ralph will appear in multi-episode arcs.

From creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has racked up 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. Season four is currently in production in New York City.

In addition to acting as Quentin Coldwater in Syfy’s The Magicians, Ralph has also appeared in Paramount’s Younger, NBC’s Aquarius, WGN’s Manhattan and CBS’ Madam Secretary. Additional credits include I’m Thinking of Ending Things, A Most Violent Year, Random Acts of Flyness, The Night Of, Looking, Grace and Frankie and Gossip Girl. Among his stage credits are the New World Stages/Off-Broadway’s production of Peter and the Starcatcher and On the Head of Pinwritten. He is a founding member and former Artistic Director of the Strangemen Theater Company in New York City. Ralph’s reps are Liebman Entertainment, Paradigm and Schreck Rose Dapello.