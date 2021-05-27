‘Breeders’ Renewed For Season 3 At FX & Sky

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard’s parenting comedy Breeders is returning for a third season.

FX and Sky have renewed the Avalon-produced series for a third run airing in 2022. The second season just finished its run in the U.S.

It comes after Simon Blackwell told Deadline that he and his colleagues, including Chris Addison, had set up a physical writers room, rather than having to collaborate over Zoom.

Breeders explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Season 2 flashes forward with Luke (Alex Eastwood), now 13, and Ava (Eve Prenelle), now 13, thus serving up brand-new parenting challenges for Freeman’s Paul and Haggard’s Ally.

Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing. Paul’s parents, Jackie and Jim (Joanna Bacon and Alun Armstrong), are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Stella Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below. And at the center of all this is Paul and Ally’s relationship. Can they survive the new pressures as they just-about survived the old ones? Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?

Created by Blackwell, Addison and Freeman, Breeders is produced by Avalon, the company behind HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Showtime’s new Flatbush Misdemeanors. Simon Blackwell is showrunner. Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch, Tilusha Ghelani, and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer is co-executive producer.

“Through two seasons, we’ve watched Paul, Ally and their children grow as a family in ways that are reassuring and sometimes concerning,” said Nick Grad, president of Original Programming at FX Entertainment. “Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are brilliant as the flawed but devoted parents and we are glad that they, along with Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and the rest of the creative team and cast, are bringing the series back for a third season that will take us along for the next stage in this family’s journey.”

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, said: “What a thrill to see the return of Breeders. Martin Freeman, Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison’s brilliant season two definitely smells like teen spirit. Martin and Daisy Haggard are rapidly becoming the UK’s most relatable and funniest parents and they’ve certainly left our audience wanting more. So, it’s with great joy to be able to spread the news of a third series before the birth of the second.”

Said Freeman: “I’m very happy to get to do another season of the show. We’re delighted that FX and Sky are with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone.”

Added Haggard: “I’m so excited to get to tell another chapter of this story. It’s such a privilege to be in such fine company and such masterful hands.”

Said Blackwell: “Delighted that we’ve got three seasons. One more and it’s a pizza. This is such a superb team to work with, and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to make the show. I can’t wait to see what terrible and brilliant but let’s face it mainly terrible things will happen to the Worsley family in the next 10 episodes.”

Addison said: “Apart from the sheer joy of working with this incredible team, very little gives us more pleasure than putting Paul and Ally through the wringer, so we’re thrilled that FX and Sky have decided to give us this shiny new third wringer to put them through. I’m intrigued to see what shape they come out the other side.”

Avalon boss Jon Thoday said, “We’re delighted with FX and Sky’s commitment to Breeders, whose support for this exciting show has been excellent.”