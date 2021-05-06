Breaking Glass & Blue Fox Jointly Acquire SXSW Award-Winning Doc ‘We Are The Thousand’

EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Glass Pictures and Blue Fox Entertainment have jointly acquired a title for the first time, landing SXSW and Hot Docs selection We Are The Thousand, which chronicles the journey taken by 1,000 musicians to create the biggest rock band event on Earth.

The film gives a first-hand account of the group’s efforts to play the Foo Fighters anthem Learn to Fly, convince Dave Grohl to play a concert in Cesena, Italy, and the sensation the event became.

Anita Rivaroli directed the movie, Simone Catania and Charlotte Uzu produced. The movie scooped an Audience Award at SXSW and is currently screening at Hot Docs. The two companies will release the feature stateside in Q3 this year.

The distribution partnership was reached between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Blue Fox founder James Huntsman, with the acquisition signed by Wolff, Huntsman, and Philippa Kowarsky, Managing Director of Cinephil.

“Blue Fox Entertainment is thrilled to partner with Breaking Glass Pictures on this unique look behind the largest rock band in history,” said Huntsman.

“This film showcases what working together, and a love for rock music, can achieve”, added Wolff. “We Are The Thousand is the perfect title to begin our newfound partnership with Blue Fox.”

In 2015, Fabio, a marine biologist with a huge passion for rock music, convinced 1,000 musicians from all over Italy gathering in Cesena to play Learn to Fly, the Foo Fighters’ hit. His aim was to convince Dave Grohl, the leader of the band, to come and play in his town. A video clip of the performance together with Fabio’s speech was published on YouTube and it was viewed more than 50 million times. Soon afterwards Dave Grohl got the message and he decided to make the dream of the thousand comes true by bringing Foo Fighters to play in the village of Cesena.