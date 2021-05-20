Brandon Cronenberg To Direct TV Series Based On JG Ballard Novel ‘Super-Cannes’

Brandon Cronenberg (Possessor) has been set to adapt and direct a limited series based on JG Ballard’s novel Super-Cannes.

Gub Neal’s (The Fall) Ringside Studios, French media company and distributor Newen, and Andy Starke (Free Fire) of Anti-Worlds Film & Television have optioned the rights and will produce.

Super-Cannes, first published in 2000, is set in an ultra-modern high tech business park in the hills above Cannes, where a global elite has gathered to form a closed, uber-capitalist, and high-tech community. A place of luxury homes, private doctors, and private security, this enclave hides an underworld of crime, sexual perversion, madness and manipulation that is rapidly spiralling out of control.

The novel has attracted screen attention for some time but this could be the first adaptation to get out of the blocks.

Ballard, one of Britain’s most acclaimed recent writers, is known for novels including The Drowned World, Crash, High-Rise and Empire Of The Sun. Jeremy Thomas and David Cronenberg famously teamed up on a feature version of Crash, while Steven Spielberg adapted Empire Of The Sun in 1987, garnering six Oscar nominations. The author passed away in 2009.

Neal said: “We’re delighted to be involved with Brandon and Andy in adapting such an iconic piece of work. The source material is so rich and the characters so vivid that we are confident it will be an appealing project for both talent and buyers.”

Cronenberg added: “Super-Cannes was an incredibly prescient novel that is more relevant now than ever — a heady blend of cutting politics and deviant psychology, built around a deeply satisfying detective story. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to adapt it, and to be working on the series with Anti-Worlds and Ringside.”

Starke commented: “Super-Cannes is one of my favourite novels – a thrilling story that holds a dark mirror to contemporary society and morality – in the hands of Brandon Cronenberg it will be an incredible piece of television”

Cronenberg and the Ballard estate are represented by UK agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.