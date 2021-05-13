‘Bosch’ Sets Premiere Date, Unveils Trailer For Seventh And Final Season Of Amazon Series

UPDATED with trailer: Everybody counts, or nobody counts. Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto will be put to the test next month when Amazon Prime Video rolls out the seventh and final season of its long-running original series, Bosch. Amazon also unveiled a first-look at the final season in a teaser trailer above.

Slated to bow on Friday, June 25, the series is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel, The Burning Room, (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it. When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

The series stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving.

As previously reported by Deadline, IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, will begin production on a new Bosch spinoff series later this year. That series stars Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz.

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company, and was developed for television by Eric Overmyer. The series is executive produced by Titus Welliver, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Michael Connelly and Eric Overmyer.