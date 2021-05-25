Blumhouse & Atomic Monster’s ‘M3GAN’ Adds Ronny Chieng

EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians actor and stand-up comedian Ronny Chieng has joined Blumhouse and Atomic Monster’s tech horror thriller M3GAN from filmmaker Gerard Johnstone.

In the film, scripted by Akela Cooper, Allison Williams plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company. She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. James Wan wrote the story off of which Cooper’s screenplay is based.

Jason Blum and Wan are producing the thriller. Michael Clear, of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce with Judson Scott shepherding for the company. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek will executive produce. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath will executive produce for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams will also serve as executive producers. Blumhouse and Atomic Monster will produce in association with Divide/Conquer.

Related Story Goldwyn Screenplay Winner 'Inspector Sun And The Curse Of The Black Widow' In Production; First Look At New Animated Feature

As a stand-up, Chieng has sold out multiple global comedy theater tours in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Canada, and London, including performances at the Just for Laughs Festival, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the SOHO Theatre in London, the Sydney Opera House, the Melbourne Town Hall, the Enmore Theatre in Sydney and the Esplanade concert hall in Singapore. He is a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. He co-wrote and starred in his own comedy series Ronny Chieng: International Student, which aired on ABC in Australia, the BBC, Comedy Central Asia, and Comedy Central in the USA. In 2018, he played Eddie Cheng in the Warner Bros. hit comedy Crazy Rich Asians. His feature credits include Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong which has grossed over $432M WW during the pandemic, Amazon’s Bliss, and the upcoming Disney/Marvel feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He recently starred in the first season of the NBC comedy series Young Rock. In December 2019, Chieng released his Netflix comedy special Asian Comedian Destroys America! and it was recently announced that he inked a deal to produce and create three more comedy specials for the streaming platform. Chieng is represented by Artists First, APA, and Sechel.

M3GAN will be released through Blumhouse’s deal with Universal.