Bloomberg Strikes Exclusive Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia, Plans To Co-Produce A Dozen New Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bloomberg Media is ramping up its podcast business.

The company has struck an exclusive deal to co-produce and distribute audio series with iHeartMedia. The agreement will see the two companies team up on a dozen new original podcasts over the next three years.

It will also include the distribution of Bloomberg Media’s existing slate of over 20 podcasts through the iHeartPodcast Network. Bloomberg’s podcast slate includes shows such as Masters in Business, Odd Lots, Foundering and The Pay Check.

The first four new shows take a broad view on business topics covering subject areas like financial crime or the cost of climate or the future of an industry. They will begin to roll out later this year.

“Bloomberg Media continues to be one of the first, most-trusted destinations for high-quality content – from market news to business trends, to deeper financial backstories on what’s moving the economy overall,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “We are excited to partner with Bloomberg, not only to grow the audience of their existing slate of great shows, but to develop a whole new list of titles across the next several years, combining their editorial expertise with our mass reach and monetization.”

“We continue to see growth with our chart-topping, award-winning podcasts, as we had 26% increase in podcast downloads in 2020,” added M. Scott Havens, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Bloomberg Media. “Bloomberg Media delivers the global perspective and deep insight business-minded listeners crave, and new platforms such as the iHeartMedia network extends our reach with new audiences who are seeking quality, premium content.”