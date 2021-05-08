‘Blood Relative’ & ‘Goonies’ Film Reenactment Drama Pilots Not Going Forward At Fox

Fox has made its new drama series pickup decisions for the 2021-21 season, going with two projects that came through the network’s recently adopted straight-to-series development model involving the opening of a writers room, Our Kind of People and Monarch, and two 2020 pilots whose production had been pushed by the pandemic, The Big Leap and The Cleaning Lady.

That leaves two other 2020 hourlong pilots, Blood Relative and The Goonies-themed Film Reenactment Project. Both are getting a pass.

As Deadline reported earlier this week, The Film Reenactment Project — previously known as Untitled The Goonies Reenactment Project, about a woman who helps three students who are making a shot-for-shot remake of The Goonies — played a little too young for Fox.

Warner Bros TV and Amblin TV, which are behind the project, plan to shop it elsewhere. WBTV sibling HBO Max would be a logical place to pitch as the streamer has been ramping a YA original slate and also has The Goonies on the service as part of the Warner Bros library.

The genetic genealogy-based crime drama Blood Relative, starring Melissa Leo and Tate Donovan, came in solid but didn’t make the cut as Fox brass went with the projects they felt were stronger and louder in addition to being diverse.

On the comedy side, Fox has only pilot Pivoting outstanding. As we have reported, it is looking good and expected to get a series pickup.