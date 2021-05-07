Bleecker Street Picks Up Sundance Film Festival Jason Isaacs Feature ‘Mass’

Skip to main content
Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. rights to Fran Kranz’ Mass, which made its world premiere at Sundance back in January. A fourth quarter theatrical release is currently planned.

Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz’ writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.

Kranz also wrote and produced Mass with other producers being Casey Wilder Mott, JP Ouellette and Dylan Matlock. The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with CAA and The Gersh Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bleecker currently has the Sundance title Together Together starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison in theaters. Earlier this year, they released the Sundance and Venice Film Festival romance, The World to Come, with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby; Supernova with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci; and Wild Mountain Thyme with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan during the holiday season. Upcoming releases include Dream Horse starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, The Loneliest Whale, a documentary following the search for the whale known as “52,” and I’m Your Man the Berlin Film Festival prize winner starring Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens.

