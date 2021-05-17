Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Wrath Of Man’ Drives To $56M Global; ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Hops Past $20M Ahead Of Monday UK Bow – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

AT&T Exploring Combining Media Assets With Discovery
Read the full story

‘Black Widow’ Releases New Clip At MTV Movie & TV Awards – Watch

Black Widow unveiled a new video clip at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards this evening.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

At the awards show, Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award which celebrates actors who diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. The Black Widow actress joins previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mike Myers. Additional Generation Award honorees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.

In the clip, we see Johansson weaving through traffic in a high-speed shootout with a motorcyclist. Click above to watch the video snippet from Black Widow.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad