‘Black Widow’ Releases New Clip At MTV Movie & TV Awards – Watch

Black Widow unveiled a new video clip at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards this evening.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

At the awards show, Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award which celebrates actors who diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. The Black Widow actress joins previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mike Myers. Additional Generation Award honorees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.

In the clip, we see Johansson weaving through traffic in a high-speed shootout with a motorcyclist. Click above to watch the video snippet from Black Widow.