‘Black Monday’: Sam Asghari Joins Season 3 Of Don Cheadle’s Showtime Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Asghari (Can You Keep A Secret?) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of Don Cheadle’s Showtime series Black Monday.

Starring and executive produced by Cheadle, Black Monday is a comedy about a motley crew of underdogs who caused the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street.

Asghari will play Giancarlo, a super sexy model who works for Pfaffashions, in a multi-episode arc.

Cast also includes Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall who also produce, and Paul Scheer.

Per the official logline: Things are looking up for our motley crew as season three grooves into the ’90s. Mo (Cheadle) dips into the music business with the launch of KokoMo Co Records. But the crown jewel in his new venture, Nomi (Adrienne Wells), a self-possessed young talent with the voice to prove it, might be too hot to handle. Meanwhile, Dawn (Hall) is serving her sentence and herself by exploiting her business savvy behind bars. Freshman Congressman Blair (Rannells), a guppy navigating shark-filled political waters, is aided by his equally ambitious new Young Republican handler Werner (Thomas Barbusca). Keith (Scheer) is morphing, literally and figuratively, into a lost Leighman Brother, while the red-hot success of Skants is catapulting Tiff (Casey Wilson) to mega-moguldom. But all their happy days are numbered when it’s revealed that a killer is lurking among them.

A co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, the series is created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe and Jordan Cahan. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produce.

Asghari also recurs on The Family Business, Hacks and NCIS and appeared in the feature film Can You Keep A Secret? He’s repped by BAC Talent Management and Greenberg Glusker.

The third season of Black Monday premieres on Sunday, May 23 at 10 pm ET/PT.