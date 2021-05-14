‘Black-ish’ Renewed For Eighth & Final Season On ABC

The end is in sight for ABC’s black-ish. The network has renewed the praised comedy series for an eighth and final season.

Creator executive producer Kenya Barris announced the news Friday morning on social media (see below). He said, “This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way.”

It has been rumored for awhile that the show might be facing its final season, with modest ratings in the current Season 7.

This season, Black-ish has continued to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.

In the season seven finale “Urban Legend,” airing Tuesday, May 18, Dre feels pigeonholed to the urban marketing team at Stevens & Lido and realizes he needs to make some big career changes. Boyz II Men stop by the office to help out the team with a SoFi campaign pitch. Meanwhile, Junior has to deal with the twins who are overstaying their welcome at his and Olivia’s apartment.

The series stars Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.



Black-ish has spawned two spinoffs — grown-ish, which stars Shahidi as her character travels to college, and prequel mixed-ish, centered on young Bow and her biracial family in the 1980s

Black-ish is created by Kenya Barris and executive produced by Barris, showrunner Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.