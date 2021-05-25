Billy Ray Cyrus Signs With UTA For Representation In All Areas

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed musician/actor/producer Billy Ray Cyrus for worldwide representation in all areas.

Cyrus has released 16 studio albums and 53 singles in his three-decade career. His work has earned him multiple Grammys, Billboard, CMT and CMA awards.

Best known for is hit single “Achy Breaky Heart,” Cyrus has scored a total of eight top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His most successful album to date is his debut Some Gave All, which was certified 9X Platinum in the United States. The album’s success marked the longest time spent by a debut artist at number one on the Billboard 200 (17 consecutive weeks) and most consecutive chart-topping weeks in the SoundScan era. It is the only album from any genre in the SoundScan era to log 17 consecutive weeks at number one. It is also the top-ranking debut album by a male country artist, spending 43 weeks in the top 10

Most recently, the singer celebrated the highest RIAA 14x Diamond-certified song in recorded music history with Lil Nas X on “Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus).”

Cyrus’s acting resume includes, of course, Disney’s Hanna Montana, a show on which he co-starred with daughter Miley Cyrus for five seasons. He also appeared in David’s Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., Dancing With the Stars, the 90210 reboot, Surprise Homecoming, Sharknado 2: The Second One and Still the King, which he wrote and created.

Cyrus’s latest work is The Singin’ Hills Sessions – Mojave, a five-song EP which blends many of the genres he’s dabbled with in the past, including country, R&B, rock n’ roll, Americana, pop and soul.

Mojave is the second installment of his Singin’ Hills Sessions, a series of releases that draw their name from the area in Tennessee where he lived as his career began and still calls home today.