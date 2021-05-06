Billy Crudup To Star In ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Dramedy Series Ordered By Apple TV+ From MRC Television

Apple TV+ has given a 10-episode series order to Hello Tomorrow!, a half-hour dramedy headlined by Emmy-winning The Morning Show star Billy Crudup who will also serve as an executive producer. The series, directed by Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World), hails from MRC Television and Mortal Media.

It is unclear how Hello Tomorrow! would impact Crudup’s future on The Morning Show. He is set to reprise his Emmy- and Critics Choice Award-winning role as Cory Ellison in the upcoming second season. Apple TV+ would not comment on his involvement in the series beyond that.

Created and written by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (Bloodline, The Money), Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will executive produce through their banner Mortal Media.

Hello Tomorrow! marks the third series at Apple for MRC Television, which is also behind the streamer’s upcoming thriller Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss, and limited series The Shrink Next Door, in association with Civic Center Media, which stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.

MRC Television’s series slate also includes Ozark on Netflix; The Great on Hulu; The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, at Amazon Studios; and the recently announced Rian Johnson series Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, for Peacock.

Founded by Griffin and Kalil, Mortal Media’s other projects in the works include a sequel to The Rocketeer at Disney and a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump at 20th Century Studios. The company is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Entwistle created Netflix and Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning series The End of the F***ing World and served as the series’ lead director and executive producer. He then co-created, wrote and directed his follow-up series at Netflix, I Am Not Okay With This. He is currently working with eOne on rebooting Hasbro’s Power Rangers for both film and television, while also developing a biopic of Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers at Amazon and directing the upcoming Willow series for Disney+. He is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Crudup is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management.