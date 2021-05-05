‘Billions’: Janeane Garofalo To Recur In Season 5 Of Showtime Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Janeane Garofalo (The Larry Sanders Show) is joining the fifth season of Showtime’s hit drama series Billions in a recurring role.

The first seven episodes of Season 5 aired from May to June 2020 and the series will return to complete its fifth season later this year.

In season five, Damian Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod and Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney, played by Roma Maffia. Taylor Mason, played by Asia Kate Dillon, is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades, played by Maggie Siff, reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

Garofalo will play Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp.

Billions also stars Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn, with recurring guest star Corey Stoll (House of Cards).

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was co-created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Garofalo was twice nominated for an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for her performance on The Larry Sanders Show and was a core cast member of The Ben Stiller Show. She has recently been seen in Younger, Stumptown, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Broad City. On the big screen, she starred in The Truth About Cats and Dogs along with films including Wet Hot American Summer, Ratatouille, among others. Garofalo is repped by Gersh and managers GRLBND.