Bill Maher Says Democrats “Suck The Fun Out Of Everything: Halloween, The Oscars, Childhood”

“Democrats are now the party that can’t tell the difference between Anthony Weiner and Al Franken,” said Bill Maher at the close of Real Time on Friday night. He went on to bemoan the increasing rigidity of the Left and the increasing, well, liberalism of the Right.

“Once upon a time the Right were offended by everything. They were the party of speech codes and black lists and moral panics and demanding some TV show had to go. Now that’s us. We’re the fun-suckers now. We suck the fun out of everything: Halloween, the Oscars, childhood, twitter, comedy.”

Maher continued as part of his New Rules segment, “American government works best like a mullet: Republicans do business in the front, Democrats party in the back.”

“[GOP Congresswoman] Marjorie Taylor Green is reportedly into polyamorous tantric sex,” said the disbelieving host. “And Ashley Babbitt, the MAGA warrior who died storming the capitol was apparently part of a thruple.

“That’s a long way,” said Maher, from when Jerry Falwell “blasted the Teletubbies because one of them was allegedly gay because it was purple.”

“[Former Democratic Congresswoman] Katie Hill…who, like Ashley Babbitt, was found to be part of a thruple and pictured holding a bong…that was too much for our new puritanical Democratic Party.”

“We’re the thruple people! The bong people! The tantric sex gurus!” enjoined Maher. “We did f*cking in the mud [at Woodstock] and bra burning and ‘turn on and tune in and drop out.’ They’re the party who won’t bake wedding cakes for gay people!”

“It’s time to switch back,” he said in closing, “because frankly, you’re not good at being us and being you sucks.”

You can watch Maher deliver his New Rules diatribe below.