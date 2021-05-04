‘Big Sky’ Renewed For Season 2 At ABC; Elwood Reid Set As Showrunner

Big Sky will be back to solve more crimes.

ABC has renewed the drama for a second season. It marks the Disney-owned network’s second renewal in 24 hours, having renewed The Good Doctor for a fifth season Monday.

Elwood Reid, exec producer of The Chi and The Bridge, has been set as showrunner for Season 2. Reid came on board as exec producer in the back half of the first season and will take over the duties from creator David E. Kelley, who will remain as an exec producer and still will be involved creatively.

ABC would not say how many episodes it has ordered, but the first season is set to run for 16 episodes, ending in May.

The series, which is based on The Highway series of books by C.J. Box, stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury. Bunbury stars as Cassie Dewell, a private investigator who runs the Dewell & Hoyt agency, while Winnick plays Jenny Hoyt, an ex-cop-turned-private investigator who, despite being separated from her husband, briefly played by Ryan Phillippe, still does freelance work for the agency.

The pair have joined forces to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana, as well as Hoyt’s husband.

Big Sky is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. Reid, Kelley and Ross Fineman exec produce.

ABC said that the show is the fall’s No. 1 new series in total viewers and among adults 18-49 and has averaged a 3.15 rating this season among adults 18-49 after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Reid is repped by TFC Management, WME and David Colden.