BET Awards To Return Live In June With Vaccinated Audience

The 2021 BET Awards will return live, from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 27, and is inviting those who have been vaccinated to be a part of the audience.

BET said today that vaccinated individuals can register beginning May 27 for consideration to be a part of the 2021 awards. The network assures it will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The BET Awards, which celebrates stars across music, television, film, sports, and social impact, was the first official award show to move forward during the pandemic. It ranked as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2020 broadcast season for the sixth consecutive year, according to Nielsen.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of Covid-19,” said BET President Scott Mills. “Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event – The BET Awards – to encourage vaccination in our community.”

BET is committed to supporting Black America’s recovery from the disproportionate effects of Covid-19, and is leading several campaigns on vaccine adoption, action, and access. Last year, BET worked with partners to raise over $19 million dollars to assist nearly 4 million people impacted by Covid-19.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the 2021 BET Awards and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The 2021 BET Awards nominations will be announced at a later date.