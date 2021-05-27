Berlanti Productions’ Erika Kennair To Head Production For Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular

Erika Kennair, former SVP of development at Berlanti Productions, has moved to Malala Yousafzai’s production company Extracurricular as President of Production. This marks Extracurricular’s first hire since the company signed an original programming deal with Apple TV+ in March. In her new role, Kennair will work closely with Malala to oversee development and production to deliver a wide range of stories that connect, inspire and unite global audiences.

“At Extracurricular, we want to help the next generation of women, artists and writers reflect the world as they see it,” said Malala. “Erika brings an incredibly accomplished record as a producer and executive – and she’s also created innovative programs for emerging talent and mentored young creators. She’s the perfect fit for our vision. I’m thrilled that Erika will guide our work and grateful to my team at UTA and our partners at Apple TV+.”

During her stint at Berlanti Productions, Kennair was nominated for a PGA Award for The Flight Attendant, which was also nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globe, PGA, DGA and SAG Awards. She also oversaw You, Helter Skelter, Prodigal Son, Batwoman, Spoonbenders, More and Dead Boy Detective Agency. Kennair’s previous roles include Vice President of Comedy Development at ABC Entertainment Group, Vice President of Original Programming and Development at Syfy and Manager of Entertainment Diversity Programs at NBC Entertainment, where she led the “Writers on the Verge” initiative aimed at developing and marketing new writers.

“Malala is an inspiration to so many people around the world – and I’m excited to work with her to reach new audiences and champion new voices for Extracurricular,” said Kennair.