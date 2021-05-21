‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ Producers Re-Team For BBC True-Crime Series On The Killing Of Lynette White

EXCLUSIVE: World Productions and Severn Screen, the producers behind ITV/BritBox’s Luke Evans series The Pembrokeshire Murders, are coming together again to make a series on another notorious crime in Wales — the brutal murder of Lynette White in 1998.

Deadline understands that the five-part series is set up at the BBC and will be penned by author and screenwriter Helen Walsh (The Lemon Grove). The Pembrokeshire Murders and Manhunt helmer Marc Evans will direct the project.

The drama tells the true story of White, a sex worker who was stabbed 50 times in the docklands area of Cardiff, and the enormous miscarriage of justice that took place in the hunt for her killer.

The police investigation led to the arrest of five local Black and mixed-race men, three of whom were found guilty. A sustained campaign for justice finally freed the wrongfully accused men, and attention turned to the hunt for Lynette’s real killer. It eventually led to the UK’s largest-ever police corruption trial.

Deadline hears that World Productions and Severn Screen’s story will be told through the eyes of Layla Attfield, the half-Yemeni, half-Welsh-Egyptian lawyer, who was unstinting in her pursuit of justice for the Cardiff men and Lynette.

Executive producers will be Simon Heath for Line Of Duty producer World Productions and Ed Talfan for Severn Screen. The two companies are making the series with the knowledge of the surviving men.

The Pembrokeshire Murders premiered in January, becoming ITV’s best drama launch in five years. Evans played police officer Steve Wilkins in the drama, which depicted the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer and was based on true-crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer.