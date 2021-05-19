‘Batman: Caped Crusader’: Animated Series From Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves Greenlit At HBO Max & Cartoon Network

Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated series from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, received a straight to series order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

The reimagining of the Batman mythology is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho and marks Batman: The Animated series producer Timm’s return to Batman in animated episodic series. The Animated SEries. Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS), unveiled the series on Wednesday.

“It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman. Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making,” Ascheim said.