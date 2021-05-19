‘Batgirl’: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah To Helm New Standalone Pic For Warner Bros.

Bad Boys For Life directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been tapped to direct Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s Batgirl movie. The film follows Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon.

Christina Hodson penned the script for what is being planned as movie for HBO Max. Kristin Burr is producing.

While a number of characters have played the superhero, the most prominent is Gordon, first appearing as Betty Kane in the 1961 comics. On the bigscreen, the superhero was most recently played by Alicia Silverstone in Batman & Robin but the character was Yvonne Craig.

El Arbi and Fallah come in for Joss Whedon, who stepped off the project back in April 2018.

The directing duo most recently helped revamp the Bad Boys franchise with the third installment Bad Boys For Life. The film was one of the few box-office hits of 2020 coming out right before the pandemic shutdown Hollywood, with the film doing major numbers at the worldwide box-office.

They are repped by CAA, Management 360, and Jackoway Austen.