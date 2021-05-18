Barack Obama Offers ‘The Late Late Show’s Ian Karmel Advice On Dating Amid Pandemic – Watch

On Monday’s edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden, former U.S. president Barack Obama sat down in the hot seat and fielded some tough questions, both from Corden and his co-head writer, Ian Karmel.

In a clip from the episode, which airs at 12:37 a.m. on CBS, Karmel tells Obama about a dating conundrum he’s facing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My girlfriend and I started dating during the pandemic, and we already live together, but we’ve never actually had a real first date,” Corden’s late-night sidekick says. “Now that the world is opening back up again, I wonder if you have any advice for what we should do. What should that first date be?”

In the first part of his response, Obama notes that Karmel is “rocking” the jacket he’s wearing, suggesting that he wear it on his first date.

“Second of all,” he quipped, “how’s this a problem? You have gone to dinner with people before, right? You know how restaurants work, right?

“They feed you. You order a little wine, say nice things to her, compliment her on her dress. Ian, is this really the biggest problem you have?” Obama continued. “I’m the former president of the United States, man. You should have come up with something better.”

“Oh my God, I love this,” laughed Corden. “It started as a question; it ended as a roast.”

Check out the former president’s exchange with Karmel below.