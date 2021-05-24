BAFTA TV Craft Awards: Watch Live, Winners Updated As They Are Announced

BAFTA today celebrates behind-the-scenes craftspeople in British television at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2021.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on BAFTA’s YouTube and Facebook pages from 7PM local time (11AM PST), with Gbemisola Ikumelo hosting. Ikumelo is an actor and writer best known for her work in BBC Three sketch show Famalam.

There are 21 categories, highlighting the work of everyone from costume and sound designers, to writers and directors. The BBC has 46 nominations, with shows including Small Axe (nine noms) and I May Destroy You (five) leading the charge. Netflix’s The Crown has six nominations. Follow all the action below.

The main BAFTA TV Awards take place on June 6 and will be ringmastered by Richard Ayoade after he hosted the 2020 gongs.

Stream the BAFTA TV Craft Awards live here:

Below are the BAFTA TV Craft Awards nominees and winners (bold) in full. Hit refresh for updates.

Emerging Talent: Fiction sponsored by Sara Putt Associates

Georgi Banks-Davies (Director) I Hate Suzie – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer) Anthony – LA Productions/BBC One

Stephen S. Thompson (Writer) Sitting in Limbo – Left Bank Pictures/BBC One

William Stefan Smith (Director) On the Edge: BBW – BlackLight Television/Channel 4

Emerging Talent: Factual

Ashley Francis-Roy (Shooting Producer/Director) Damilola: The Boy Next Door & The Real Eastenders – Acme TV/Channel 4

Jessica Kelly (Director) The Schools that Chain Boys – BBC News Arabic Documentaries/BBC iPlayer & Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market – BBC News Arabic Documentaries/BBC Two

Kandise Abiola (Producer) Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story – Century Films/YouTube

Marian Mohamed (Director) Defending Digga D – Lambent Productions/BBC Three

Costume Design

Rosa Dias Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

Jacqueline Durran Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

James Keast Belgravia – Carnival Films, EPIX/ITV

Amy Roberts The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Director: Factual

Xavier Alford Locked in: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) – Marble Films/BBC Four

James Bluemel Once Upon a Time in Iraq – Keo Films/BBC Two

Teresa Griffiths Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – Erica Starling Productions & Ronachan Films/BBC Two

Deeyah Khan America’s War on Abortion (Exposure) – Fuuse Films/ITV

Director: Fiction Sponsored By 3 Mills Studios

Lenny Abrahamson Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three

Benjamin Caron The Crown (episode 3) – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Michaela Coel, Sam Miller I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

Steve McQueen Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

Director: Multi-Camera

Bridget Caldwell The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One

Ken Burton Rugby League Challenge Cup Final – BBC Sport/BBC One

Marcus Viner ENO’s Drive & Live: La Bohème – Somethin’ Else, ENO/Sky Arts

Nikki Parsons Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

Editing: Factual Sponsored by Adobe

Adam Finch Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Rogan Productions/Channel 4

Anna Price Once Upon a Time in Iraq (episode 3) – KEO Films/BBC Two

Claire Guillon Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – Erica Starling Productions, Ronachan Films/BBC Two

Will Grayburn Once Upon a Time in Iraq (episode 2) – Keo Films/BBC Two

Editing: Fiction sponsored by Adobe

Chris Dickens, Steve McQueen Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

Editing Team I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

Nathan Nugent Normal People (episode 5) – Element Pictures/BBC Three

Pia Di Ciaula Quiz – Left Bank Pictures/ITV

Entertainment Craft Team sponsored by Hotcam

ANDREW MILLIGAN, MARK BUSK-COWLEY, GURDIP MAHAL, ROB ASHARD, CLAUDINE TAYLOR Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios, Mitre Television/ITV

DAVID BISHOP, ANDY PAYNE, LUCY FOSTER Last Night of the Proms – Livewire Pictures/BBC One

DAVID BISHOP, DARREN LOVELL, DAVID NEWTON, RICHARD SILLITTO, ANDY TAPLEY, CATHERINE LAND Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

MARK BUSK-COWLEY, ROY CALLOW, STEVE KRUGER, ANDY MILLIGAN, JAMES TINSLEY, MATHIEU WEEKES I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! – ITV Studios/ITV

Make Up & Hair Design

BETHANY SWAN I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

CATE HALL The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

JOJO WILLIAMS Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

LOUISE COLES, SARAH NUTH, LORRAINE GLYNN, ERIN AYANIAN The Great – MRC Television/Starzplay

Original Music

CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER The Third Day (episode 3)- Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk Entertainment, HBO/Sky Atlantic

H. SCOTT SALINAS Baghdad Central – Euston Films/Channel 4

HARRY ESCOTT Roadkill -The Forge Entertainment/BBC One

MARTIN PHIPPS The Crown- Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Photography: Factual sponsored by The Farm

JOHNNY SHIPLEY, DRONE CAMERA TEAM, JOHN LIVESEY The Great Mountain Sheep Gather – Windfall Films/BBC Four

RICHARD KIRBY, SUE GIBSON, MAX KÖLBL, ROBERT HOLLINGWORTH Tiny World – Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+

TIM CRAGG Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – RAW and Brillstein Entertainment Partners Production/Netflix

WILL EDWARDS, MICHAEL O’HALLORAN Marina Abramović Takes Over TV – Northern Town/Sky Arts

Photography & Lighting: Fiction sponsored by ScreenSkills High-end Television Skills Fund

ED RUTHERFORD Little Birds -Warp Films/Sky Atlantic

ROB HARDY Devs – FX and FX Productions/BBC Two

SHABIER KIRCHNER Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

SUZIE LAVELLE Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three

Production Design sponsored by Microsoft

HELEN SCOTT Small Axe -Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

JOEL COLLINS His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf/BBC One

MATT GANT, MEGAN BOSAW Gangs of London – Pulse Films, SISTER/Sky Atlantic

SAMANTHA HARLEY, ALEXANDRA SLADE Sex Education – Eleven/Netflix

Scripted Casting sponsored by Spotlight

GARY DAVY Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

KATE RHODES JAMES Baghdad Central – Euston Films/Channel 4

LAUREN EVANS Sex Education- Eleven Film/Netflix

SHAHEEN BAIG The Third Day – Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk Entertainment, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Sound: Factual

KATE HOPKINS, TIM OWENS, GRAHAM WILD, PAUL ACKERMAN, TOM MERCER Earth at Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

NICK FRY, STEVE SPEED, JAMES EVANS, HUGH DWAN Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Box to Box Films/Netflix

RICHARD KONDAL, ALEX OUTHWAITE, ADRIAN SANDU Hitsville: The Making of Motown – Fulwell 73, Universal Music Group/Sky Documentaries

SOUND TEAM Springwatch 2020 – BBC Studios Natural History Unit/BBC Two

Sound: Fiction

JON THOMAS, GARETH BULL, JAMES RIDGWAY, DILLON BENNETT, EILAM HOFFMAN His Dark Materials (episode 7) – Bad Wolf/BBC One

NIALL O’SULLIVAN, STEVE FANAGAN, NIALL BRADY Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three

PAUL COTTERELL, JAMES HARRISON, RONALD BAILEY Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

BEN TURNER, REECE EWING, CHRIS REYNOLDS, ASA SHOUL, FRAMESTORE, UNTOLD STUDIOS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

MICHAEL ILLINGWORTH, OLIVER MILBURN, DANNY HARGREAVES, OLIVER OGNEUX, LAURA USAITE, PEDROM DADGOSTAR War of the Worlds – Urban Myth Films/FOX

MILK VISUAL EFFECTS, DNEG TV, FREEFOLK, GOODBYE KANSAS STUDIOS, GREG FISHER, DAVE HOUGHTON Cursed – Netflix/Netflix

RUSSELL DODGSON, JAMES WHITLAM, JEAN-CLEMENT SORET, ROBERT HARRINGTON, DAN MAY, BRIAN FISHER His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf/BBC One

Titles & Graphic Identity

MATT CURTIS Devs – FX and FX Productions/BBC Two

NIC BENNS, MIKI KATO Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – A RAW and Brillstein Entertainment Partners Production/Netflix

PETER ANDERSON STUDIO Dracula – Hartswood Films/BBC One

PETER ANDERSON STUDIO Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse – Hartswood Films/Sky One

Writer: Comedy

CHARLIE BROOKER Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – Broke & Bones, Endemol Shine Group/BBC Two

DAISY MAY COOPER, CHARLIE COOPER This Country – BBC Studios/BBC Three

SOPHIE WILLAN Alma’s Not Normal – Expectation Entertainment/BBC Two

WRITING TEAM Ghosts – Monumental Television/BBC One