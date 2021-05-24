BAFTA TV Craft Awards: Watch Live, Winners Updated As They Are Announced

BAFTA today celebrates behind-the-scenes craftspeople in British television at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2021.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on BAFTA’s YouTube and Facebook pages from 7PM local time (11AM PST), with Gbemisola Ikumelo hosting. Ikumelo is an actor and writer best known for her work in BBC Three sketch show Famalam.
There are 21 categories, highlighting the work of everyone from costume and sound designers, to writers and directors. The BBC has 46 nominations, with shows including Small Axe (nine noms) and I May Destroy You (five) leading the charge. Netflix’s The Crown has six nominations. Follow all the action below.
The main BAFTA TV Awards take place on June 6 and will be ringmastered by Richard Ayoade after he hosted the 2020 gongs.
Stream the BAFTA TV Craft Awards live here:
Below are the BAFTA TV Craft Awards nominees and winners (bold) in full. Hit refresh for updates.
Emerging Talent: Fiction sponsored by Sara Putt Associates
Georgi Banks-Davies (Director) I Hate Suzie – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic
Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer) Anthony – LA Productions/BBC One
Stephen S. Thompson (Writer) Sitting in Limbo – Left Bank Pictures/BBC One
William Stefan Smith (Director) On the Edge: BBW – BlackLight Television/Channel 4
Emerging Talent: Factual
Ashley Francis-Roy (Shooting Producer/Director) Damilola: The Boy Next Door & The Real Eastenders – Acme TV/Channel 4
Jessica Kelly (Director) The Schools that Chain Boys – BBC News Arabic Documentaries/BBC iPlayer & Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market – BBC News Arabic Documentaries/BBC Two
Kandise Abiola (Producer) Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story – Century Films/YouTube
Marian Mohamed (Director) Defending Digga D – Lambent Productions/BBC Three
Costume Design
Rosa Dias Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
Jacqueline Durran Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
James Keast Belgravia – Carnival Films, EPIX/ITV
Amy Roberts The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Director: Factual
Xavier Alford Locked in: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) – Marble Films/BBC Four
James Bluemel Once Upon a Time in Iraq – Keo Films/BBC Two
Teresa Griffiths Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – Erica Starling Productions & Ronachan Films/BBC Two
Deeyah Khan America’s War on Abortion (Exposure) – Fuuse Films/ITV
Director: Fiction Sponsored By 3 Mills Studios
Lenny Abrahamson Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three
Benjamin Caron The Crown (episode 3) – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Michaela Coel, Sam Miller I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
Steve McQueen Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
Director: Multi-Camera
Bridget Caldwell The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One
Ken Burton Rugby League Challenge Cup Final – BBC Sport/BBC One
Marcus Viner ENO’s Drive & Live: La Bohème – Somethin’ Else, ENO/Sky Arts
Nikki Parsons Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
Editing: Factual Sponsored by Adobe
Adam Finch Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Rogan Productions/Channel 4
Anna Price Once Upon a Time in Iraq (episode 3) – KEO Films/BBC Two
Claire Guillon Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – Erica Starling Productions, Ronachan Films/BBC Two
Will Grayburn Once Upon a Time in Iraq (episode 2) – Keo Films/BBC Two
Editing: Fiction sponsored by Adobe
Chris Dickens, Steve McQueen Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
Editing Team I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
Nathan Nugent Normal People (episode 5) – Element Pictures/BBC Three
Pia Di Ciaula Quiz – Left Bank Pictures/ITV
Entertainment Craft Team sponsored by Hotcam
ANDREW MILLIGAN, MARK BUSK-COWLEY, GURDIP MAHAL, ROB ASHARD, CLAUDINE TAYLOR Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios, Mitre Television/ITV
DAVID BISHOP, ANDY PAYNE, LUCY FOSTER Last Night of the Proms – Livewire Pictures/BBC One
DAVID BISHOP, DARREN LOVELL, DAVID NEWTON, RICHARD SILLITTO, ANDY TAPLEY, CATHERINE LAND Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
MARK BUSK-COWLEY, ROY CALLOW, STEVE KRUGER, ANDY MILLIGAN, JAMES TINSLEY, MATHIEU WEEKES I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! – ITV Studios/ITV
Make Up & Hair Design
BETHANY SWAN I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
CATE HALL The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
JOJO WILLIAMS Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
LOUISE COLES, SARAH NUTH, LORRAINE GLYNN, ERIN AYANIAN The Great – MRC Television/Starzplay
Original Music
CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER The Third Day (episode 3)- Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk Entertainment, HBO/Sky Atlantic
H. SCOTT SALINAS Baghdad Central – Euston Films/Channel 4
HARRY ESCOTT Roadkill -The Forge Entertainment/BBC One
MARTIN PHIPPS The Crown- Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Photography: Factual sponsored by The Farm
JOHNNY SHIPLEY, DRONE CAMERA TEAM, JOHN LIVESEY The Great Mountain Sheep Gather – Windfall Films/BBC Four
RICHARD KIRBY, SUE GIBSON, MAX KÖLBL, ROBERT HOLLINGWORTH Tiny World – Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+
TIM CRAGG Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – RAW and Brillstein Entertainment Partners Production/Netflix
WILL EDWARDS, MICHAEL O’HALLORAN Marina Abramović Takes Over TV – Northern Town/Sky Arts
Photography & Lighting: Fiction sponsored by ScreenSkills High-end Television Skills Fund
ED RUTHERFORD Little Birds -Warp Films/Sky Atlantic
ROB HARDY Devs – FX and FX Productions/BBC Two
SHABIER KIRCHNER Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
SUZIE LAVELLE Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three
Production Design sponsored by Microsoft
HELEN SCOTT Small Axe -Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
JOEL COLLINS His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf/BBC One
MATT GANT, MEGAN BOSAW Gangs of London – Pulse Films, SISTER/Sky Atlantic
SAMANTHA HARLEY, ALEXANDRA SLADE Sex Education – Eleven/Netflix
Scripted Casting sponsored by Spotlight
GARY DAVY Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
KATE RHODES JAMES Baghdad Central – Euston Films/Channel 4
LAUREN EVANS Sex Education- Eleven Film/Netflix
SHAHEEN BAIG The Third Day – Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk Entertainment, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Sound: Factual
KATE HOPKINS, TIM OWENS, GRAHAM WILD, PAUL ACKERMAN, TOM MERCER Earth at Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
NICK FRY, STEVE SPEED, JAMES EVANS, HUGH DWAN Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Box to Box Films/Netflix
RICHARD KONDAL, ALEX OUTHWAITE, ADRIAN SANDU Hitsville: The Making of Motown – Fulwell 73, Universal Music Group/Sky Documentaries
SOUND TEAM Springwatch 2020 – BBC Studios Natural History Unit/BBC Two
Sound: Fiction
JON THOMAS, GARETH BULL, JAMES RIDGWAY, DILLON BENNETT, EILAM HOFFMAN His Dark Materials (episode 7) – Bad Wolf/BBC One
NIALL O’SULLIVAN, STEVE FANAGAN, NIALL BRADY Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three
PAUL COTTERELL, JAMES HARRISON, RONALD BAILEY Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
BEN TURNER, REECE EWING, CHRIS REYNOLDS, ASA SHOUL, FRAMESTORE, UNTOLD STUDIOS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
MICHAEL ILLINGWORTH, OLIVER MILBURN, DANNY HARGREAVES, OLIVER OGNEUX, LAURA USAITE, PEDROM DADGOSTAR War of the Worlds – Urban Myth Films/FOX
MILK VISUAL EFFECTS, DNEG TV, FREEFOLK, GOODBYE KANSAS STUDIOS, GREG FISHER, DAVE HOUGHTON Cursed – Netflix/Netflix
RUSSELL DODGSON, JAMES WHITLAM, JEAN-CLEMENT SORET, ROBERT HARRINGTON, DAN MAY, BRIAN FISHER His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf/BBC One
Titles & Graphic Identity
MATT CURTIS Devs – FX and FX Productions/BBC Two
NIC BENNS, MIKI KATO Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – A RAW and Brillstein Entertainment Partners Production/Netflix
PETER ANDERSON STUDIO Dracula – Hartswood Films/BBC One
PETER ANDERSON STUDIO Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse – Hartswood Films/Sky One
Writer: Comedy
CHARLIE BROOKER Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – Broke & Bones, Endemol Shine Group/BBC Two
DAISY MAY COOPER, CHARLIE COOPER This Country – BBC Studios/BBC Three
SOPHIE WILLAN Alma’s Not Normal – Expectation Entertainment/BBC Two
WRITING TEAM Ghosts – Monumental Television/BBC One
Writer: Drama
ALASTAIR SIDDONS, STEVE MCQUEEN Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
LUCY KIRKWOOD Adult Material – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4
LUCY PREBBLE I Hate Suzie – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic
MICHAELA COEL I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
