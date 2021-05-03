B.J. Levin Named EVP Non-Fiction At AGC Studios

AGC Studios has hired industry veteran B.J. Levin as EVP Non-Fiction to lead the company’s development and production of nonfiction content for film and television.

Charged with building the indie studio’s episodic nonfiction and unscripted output and contributing to its feature documentary slate, he will report to AGC Television President Lourdes Diaz and chairman/CEO Stuart Ford.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our nonfiction slate under BJ’s leadership,” Diaz said. “He brings focus and exceptional taste to an already talented team”.

A veteran of 15-plus years as a producer and creative executive in the industry, Levin is a two-time Emmy-winning showrunner, executive producer and development executive. In addition to his role as SVP Development & Original Programming at NBCUniversal, he most recently was showrunner of FX’s Hip Hop Uncovered. During his four-season stint as showrunner of Vice on HBO, the series garnered eight Emmy nominations, winning for Outstanding Informational Series in 2014. Levin won his first Emmy for producing Made in 2008.

“I could not be more thrilled to make it official with AGC Studios,” Levin said. “I am honored to be joining the team and being tasked with building an elite unscripted division. Great storytelling is the key to every show worth watching, and I look forward to developing and delivering many of them alongside Stuart and Lourdes.”