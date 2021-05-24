Authentic Talent And Literary Management Expands Its Manager And Coordinator Ranks

Authentic Talent and Literary Management has promoted four new coordinators in the talent and literary departments, a new talent manager and expanded on its comedy division.

“We are incredibly proud of our next generation of coordinators and managers here at Authentic,” said Jon Rubinstein, Authentic’s President and CEO. “They are an extraordinary group bringing passion, creativity, teamwork, and unique perspectives to our company and our clients. These talented professionals represent the future of our company, and are helping to fulfill on our mission of truly empowering our clients while making a difference in the world.”

Gina Wang has been promoted to be a manager in the talent department and is based in Authentic’s Culver City office. She is home-grown at Authentic Talent + Literary Management and has a specific focus on advocating for those who are marginalized.

Trey Witter has been promoted to be a coordinator, straddling the talent and literary departments. He joined Authentic in 2019 working for veteran managers, Jane Berliner and Monica Villarreal. Previously, he trained under a variety of agents at A3 Agency, as well as Scott Rudin at Scott Rudin Productions, and various legal professionals at MTV, BET, and VH1. He currently works with a growing roster of up-and-coming literary and talent clients.

Cory Wang has been promoted to be a coordinator in the talent department. He joined Authentic in 2018 where he had the privilege of working for veteran manager, Meg Mortimer. Previously, he trained under longtime agents Michael Greene and Azeem Chiba at Greene & Associates Talent Agency. He currently works with a growing roster of up-and-coming talent.

Kim Terrazas has been promoted to coordinator in the talent department, based in Authentic’s Culver City office. Kim joined Authentic Talent and Literary Management in 2017 and worked under senior talent managers Alissa Goodman and Sean Elliott, supporting them with high-profile clientele and helping to develop up-and-coming talent. Prior to coming to Authentic, Kim worked in the Production and Motion Picture Literary departments at WME, sparking her interest towards working with multi-hyphenate talent.

Jeff Brody has been promoted to literary coordinator, based in Authentic’s Culver City office. He began his career in the TV division at Lakeshore Entertainment before making the move to Authentic.

Christina Montojo recently joined Authentic’s Culver City office as a coordinator in the comedy division after working at Anonymous Content for several years, working with Carolyn Govers in the Talent Department and overseeing the Inclusion Initiative Committee.