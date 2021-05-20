ATX Television Festival Adds ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself,’ ‘Central Park,’ ‘The Good Fight’ & More To 2021 Lineup

ATX Televison Festival has added a slew of additional titles to the lineup for its 2021 event, including Kevin Can F*** Himself, Central Park and The Good Fight.

The 2021 edition will run from June 11 to 20 and will take on a virtual format amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like its in-person iteration, this year’s ATX Television Festival will feature industry-focused panels with a number of showrunners, executives, teasing what’s the to come in the television scene.

Prospective attendees can book their festival badges, day passes, single tickets and find more information here.

This year’s edition will spotlight a number of upcoming AMC and AMC+ projects, ranging from Kevin Can F*** Himself, Ultra City Smiths and Untitled Black Horror Anthology. Panels and Q&As will feature stars such as Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden and the creative minds of Greg Nicotero, Tanarive Due, Steven Barnes and more.

Apple TV+ will present conversations with the cast and creatives of workplace comedy Mythic Quest. The panel will feature co-creator/executive producer/star Rob McElhenney, co-creator/executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer/star David Hornsby, series writer/star Ashly Burch, along with ensemble cast Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis.

Central Park will also have a time in the ATX spotlight with panelists being announced at a later date. Also joining Apple TV+’s ATX presentation is Home Before Dark co-creator and executive producer Dana Fox and the cast of the mystery series. They will also share an exclusive peek from the upcoming sophomore season.

Paramount+ will screen the season five premiere The Good Fight , followed by a conversation with co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Robert & Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, and new cast members Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin.

The annual event will also feature panels for Netflix’s Sex/Life, Gloria Calderón Kellett’s History of Them, Starz’s Blindspotting, Showtime’s Work In Progress and UFO, Fox’s The Big Leap and Syfy’s SurrealEstate. More information about the panel slate can be found here.

The festival has also added the following conversations to this year’s line-up in partnership with The Syndication Project, ATX TV’s non-profit. The Syndication Project’s mission is advocacy through storytelling by promoting the individuals and communities that create awareness, bring tolerance, and expand community.