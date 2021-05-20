ATX Television Festival Adds ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself,’ ‘Central Park,’ ‘The Good Fight’ & More To 2021 Lineup

ATX Televison Festival has added a slew of additional titles to the lineup for its 2021 event, including Kevin Can F*** Himself, Central Park and The Good Fight.
The 2021 edition will run from June 11 to 20 and will take on a virtual format amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like its in-person iteration, this year’s ATX Television Festival will feature industry-focused panels with a number of showrunners, executives, teasing what’s the to come in the television scene.
Prospective attendees can book their festival badges, day passes, single tickets and find more information here.
This year’s edition will spotlight a number of upcoming AMC and AMC+ projects, ranging from Kevin Can F*** Himself, Ultra City Smiths and Untitled Black Horror Anthology. Panels and Q&As will feature stars such as Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden and the creative minds of Greg Nicotero, Tanarive Due, Steven Barnes and more.
Related Story
'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Reunion Panel To Help Open ATX Television Festival
Apple TV+ will present conversations with the cast and creatives of workplace comedy Mythic Quest. The panel will feature co-creator/executive producer/star Rob McElhenney, co-creator/executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer/star David Hornsby, series writer/star Ashly Burch, along with ensemble cast Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis.
Central Park will also have a time in the ATX spotlight with panelists being announced at a later date. Also joining Apple TV+’s ATX presentation is Home Before Dark co-creator and executive producer Dana Fox and the cast of the mystery series. They will also share an exclusive peek from the upcoming sophomore season.
Paramount+ will screen the season five premiere The Good Fight , followed by a conversation with co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Robert & Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, and new cast members Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin.
The annual event will also feature panels for Netflix’s Sex/Life, Gloria Calderón Kellett’s History of Them, Starz’s Blindspotting, Showtime’s Work In Progress and UFO, Fox’s The Big Leap and Syfy’s SurrealEstate. More information about the panel slate can be found here.
The festival has also added the following conversations to this year’s line-up in partnership with The Syndication Project, ATX TV’s non-profit. The Syndication Project’s mission is advocacy through storytelling by promoting the individuals and communities that create awareness, bring tolerance, and expand community.
- “Indigenize the Narrative” – A conversation with Native American and Indigenous actors, writers, directors, and producers who are recentering Indigenous storytelling and producing dynamic TV in the process, featuring showrunner / executive producer / co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas (“Rutherford Falls”), director Sydney Freeland (“Rutherford Falls,” “The Wilds”), actor Michael Greyeyes (“Rutherford Falls”), actor Kimberly Guerrero (“Rutherford Falls,” “The Wilds”), and writer Migizi Pensoneau (“Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Reservation Dogs”), and moderator Vincent Schilling (Indian Country Today).
- “Guess Who’s Laughing Now” presented with GLAAD – A panel about the power of punching up with trans and non-binary creators, writers, and performers about comedic boundaries (or lack thereof), writing for the 2021 viewer (whoever that is), being really f*cking funny (yeah we are), and the urgent need to be laughed with, not at. The conversation will include actors Jesse Leigh (“Rutherford Falls”), Nava Mau (“Genera+ion”), Armand Fields (“Work in Progress”), and creator/executive producer/actor Rain Valdez (“Razor Tongue”), and moderator Alex Schmider (Associate Director of Transgender Representation, GLAAD).
- “The Messy Middle” presented with DREDF’s Disability Media Alliance Project – A conversation which will examine representation of visible disabilities onscreen with writers and actors who are exploring the uncharted territory of the “messy middle,” where characters with disabilities are just as flawed, funny, and despicable as anyone else. Panelists will also discuss how creatives can push beyond the fear of getting it “wrong” when it comes to disability representation, and what getting it “right” actually means. Confirmed participants include actor Steve Way (“Ramy”), actor Sofiya Cheyenne (“Loudermilk”), actor Ryan J. Haddad (“The Politician”), writer/producer Katherine Beattie (“NCIS: New Orleans”), and actor Kayla Cromer (“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”), and moderator Kristen Lopez (IndieWire).
- The festival will continue its partnership with USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society with a series of three conversations, including a panel on the evolution of HIV & AIDS storytelling on television with creatives from “ER,” “Pose,” and “Looking”; a panel on abortion and reproductive health on TV with creatives from “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” and “Orange is the New Black;” and the previously announced conversation “Esssential Stories: How Medical Series Approach a Real-Life Pandemic,” featuring Joseph Kay (showrunner/EP, “Transplant”), David Schulner (showrunner/EP, “New Amsterdam”) Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider (co-showrunners/EPs, “Chicago Med”), Zoanne Clack, M.D. (writer/EP, “Grey’s Anatomy,”), Amy Holden Jones (co-creator/EP, “The Resident”) and Neal Bear, M.D. (writer/EP, “ER”). Additional panelists will be announced soon.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.