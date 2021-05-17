John Boyega Set To Reunite With Joe Cornish For ‘Attack The Block 2’

EXCLUSIVE:The aliens are back on the block. A decade after Attack The Block achieved sci-fi cult status and launched the career of its star John Boyega, Studiocanal, Film4, Complete Fiction Pictures & UpperRoom Productions are moving forward with Attack the Block 2 with Boyega locked to return as Moses.

In the original, Moses mobilized his mates against a group of nasty extraterrestrials looking to take over their neighborhood. Joe Cornish is writing and directing the sequel, and he will produce with Boyega (through his UpperRoom Productions banner), Nira Park (through the new Complete Fiction banner she has formed with Cornish and Edgar Wright) and James Wilson. The four teamed to make the original film.

Plot of the sequel remains under wraps.

Boyega is coming off a celebrated turn in the Steve McQueen-directed BBC/Amazon Prime drama Small Axe, and before that playing Finn in the Star Wars films, but it was the 2011 turn in Attack The Block that launched him. The film came out of nowhere to win the Audience Award at both SXSW and Los Angeles Film Festivals.

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then,” Boyega said. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

Said Cornish: “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”