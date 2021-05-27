Oscar Winner Asif Kapadia Signs With Cinetic Media For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Asif Kapadia has signed with Cinetic Media for management in all areas.

The Academy Award, BAFTA and Grammy-winning director-producer is best known for his innovative trilogy of narratively driven, archive-constructed documentaries, Senna, Amy and Diego Maradona.

Following its world premiere at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, Amy went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, as well as the BAFTA for Best Documentary, the European Film Award for Best Documentary and a Grammy for Best Music Film.

Senna won BAFTAs for Best Documentary and Best Editing and was nominated for “Outstanding British Film of the Year”; Kapadia’s debut narrative feature The Warrior won the latter award and others.

News of Kapadia’s signing to Cinetic comes shortly after the debuts of his series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything and The Me You Can’t See, both of which are streaming on Apple TV+. Kapadia executive produced the former project, sold to Apple by Cinetic. The latter, focused on mental health and well-being, he co-directed and executive produced, alongside Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. Recently, Kapadia also directed two episodes of Netflix’s acclaimed drama Mindhunter for David Fincher and Netflix.

“We couldn’t be more excited to grow our relationship with Asif,” said Eric Sloss on behalf of Cinetic. “He tells stories and makes films that not only push the boundaries of the medium but remind us every day why we love what we do. We’re looking forward to working with him to expand the scope and scale of his ambitions as a storyteller.”

“I have worked with Cinetic as sales agents for most of my films and have come to recognize and appreciate the partnership we’ve formed,” added Kapadia. “It has provided me with a level of resources and guidance to continue to explore new frontiers of storytelling and I am thrilled to be growing my relationship with them.”

With this signing, Cinetic bolsters its already impressive management division. Oscar-nominated Collective helmer Alexander Nanau and David Gordon Green are also on the roster, as well as Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler’s Killer Films.