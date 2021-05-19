Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Adventure Series Ordered By Netflix; Skydance TV Show Also Stars Monica Barbaro

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has given an eight-episode series order to an untitled global spy adventure one-hour starring and executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first major foray into scripted television.

The streamer landed the Skydance TV-produced hourlong series, also starring Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick), in a competitive situation last November for development with a script-to-series commitment.

In the series, created by Nick Santora (Jack Reacher; The Fugitive series), when a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

“Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix,” Schwarzenegger said. “I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team.”

Santora created and developed the original idea and is executive producing the untitled series as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. The project was developed internally at Skydance TV and the independent studio cast the two leads before taking it out to the streaming marketplace.

Schwarzenegger, who has a long-standing relationship with Skydance through the Terminator Genisys and Terminator:

Dark Fate movies, executive produces the series along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

The series extends Skydance TV’s relationship with Netflix where the company produces long-running hit comedy Grace and Frankie and also produced Altered Carbon.