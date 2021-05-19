Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ With Jennifer Hudson Releases Official Trailer, Poster, Images

The official trailer and poster for Respect, the biopic of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, have been released.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer

The film from MGM Pictures in association with Bron Creative and One Community arrives August 13 in theaters and stars Jennifer Hudson as Franklin. The story follows her rise from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to international superstardom.

Also on board for the film are Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess asReverend Dr. James Cleveland, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore asCarolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Director Liesl Tommy makes her feature film debut with Respect. Tommy is the first Black woman nominated for a Tony award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with the Sundance Institute’s Board of Trustees.

Screenplay is by Tracey Scott Wilson, with story by Callie Khouri and Wilson. Producers are Harvey ason Jr., Scott Bernstein, Jonathan Glickman, and Stacey Sher, with EPs Jennifer Hudson, Liesl Tommy, Sue Baden-Powell, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth.