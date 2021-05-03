‘Arcane’: Netflix Sets ‘League of Legends’ Animated Series From Riot Games

League of Legends will make its television debut with Netflix’s Arcane.

The animated series, which also comes from League of Legends (LoL) publisher Riot games is set to premiere later this fall. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Arcane, a first for the widely-popular League of Legends franchise, also marks a first for Riot Games as the studios’ first foray into television. The series is developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

“League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane. The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats,” said Dominique Bazay, Director, Original Animation for Netflix.

Shauna Spenley, Riot Game’s Global President of Entertainment added: “Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends. Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

Arcane is the latest in Netflix’s growing video adaptation slate. In February the streamer dropped the trailer for Dota: Dragon’s Blood, an animated series inspired by Valve’s multiplayer online battle game DOTA 2. Other Netflix series based on the video game realm include Castlevania, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Cuphead and Assassin’s Creed.

Watch the Arcane teaser below.