Apple TV+ Release Trailer For Stephen King-J.J. Abrams Limited Series ‘Lisey’s Story’ Starring Julianne Moore

UPDATE MAY 11: Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for its upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, based on the best-selling novel, and adapted and written by author Stephen King. Starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on June 4, 2021, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday. Watch the trailer above

PREVIOUS FEB. 19: Bestselling author Stephen King and Star Trek and Star Wars filmmaker J.J. Abrams will team up again after the Hulu series 11.22.63 and Castle Rock for Lisey’s Story. The streamer dropped a first look image Friday at TCA and announced that the new series will arrive this summer around the world.

Based on King’s bestselling novel, Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Oscar winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan and Ron Cephas Jones also star.

King adapted his own novel for the Apple TV+ series.

Lisey’s Story is directed by Larraín and hails from Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros Television. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.