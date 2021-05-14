APA Promotes Veteran Trio To Partner

APA has promoted a trio of its executives to partner. Newly promoted are SVP Talent Sheva Cohen, VP Scripted Literary Jack Leighton and SVP Physical Production Julian Savodivker.

“It is with great pride that we promote Sheva Cohen, Jack Leighton and Julian Savodivker to Partner,” agency CEO Jim Gosnell and President Jim Osborne said in a joint statement. “Their passion, leadership, integrity, teamwork and unwavering support of our world-class talent exemplifies the strength of our core values and the high standard of excellence that has enabled our clients and this company to thrive during one of the most challenging and disruptive periods in the history of our industry.”

Cohen began her career interning for top youth agent Bonnie Liedtke and started in the APA mailroom in 2006 before joining the agency’s Agent Training Program. Promoted to agent in 2010 and named SVP Talent in 2018, she continues to represent numerous established and emerging clients in all areas of the entertainment industry.

Leighton started out at William Morris and Innovative Artists, then joined APA as agent in 2006 and was promoted to VP Television Literary in 2014. During his tenure — and while representing writers, directors, producers and showrunners — Leighton helped grow the division during a period of transitional change in the industry. Specifically, APA became one of the first full-service agencies to sign the WGA’s franchise agreement when it merged its Television, Motion Picture and Intellectual Property divisions under the APA Scripted Literary banner.

Julian Savodivker joined APA as agent in 2013, the same year he was featured as one of the “New Leaders” by Deadline’s sister site Variety. Promoted to VP Physical Production in 2019 and named SVP last year, he has played an integral role in expanding APA’s physical production roster in both domestic and international markets. Savodivker began his career in 2005 working in the Finance, Business Affairs and Operations departments at Montana Artists Agency prior to his promotion to agent in 2011.