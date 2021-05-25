Anton Corbijn Directing Sergei Polunin Documentary Feature ‘Dancer II’

Control filmmaker Anton Corbijn has boarded Dancer II, a follow-up to the documentary Dancer again starring ballet superstar Sergei Polunin.

The second film will be a visual exploration of dance and will include multiple extended performance sequences as well as an intimate look into how those are crafted.

Producers are Gabrielle Tana (Dancer) in association with WestEnd Films with Maya Amsellem and Sharon Harel serving as executive producers. WestEnd is handling sales and the project is in production.

Today, the companies have released a first clip of the film, with Cobijn directing Polunin performing to Depeche Mode’s In Your Room. The clip, which you can watch below, was produced by Merman and choreographed by Ross Freddie Ray.

“It was a delight to work with Sergei on this piece by Depeche Mode who I have a very long history with. He brought out the inner struggle of the song so vividly in the harshest of circumstances (November weather in the North of Holland) that one can only watch in amazement at his achievements here,” said Corbijn. “We are currently planning to extend our collaboration into a Dancer II which, based on this experience, will be very exciting to work on.”

“Working with Anton made me able to see how he applies so many layers into different dimensions. Dance with nature and music has different textures in his work and a very deep meaning. I am proud to have met him and that he suggested to dance to a Depeche Mode song, the music and voice that I love and have listened to for many years. Ross Freddie Ray choreographed the dance and showed the support that I needed. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with Anton,” added Polunin.