‘Antiques Roadshow’ Heads Back Into Production After Pandemic Pause

The search to discover America’s hidden treasure is back on.

PBS’ Antiques Roadshow is heading back out on the road to film new episodes and the producers have put together a Covid-friendly production process to keep everyone safe.

Contestants must apply to win an invitation to attend the filmings to show off their wares rather than just turn up as part of its Antiques Roadshow 2021 Appraisal Contest.

The show will record scheduled appraisals in small, independent groups, keeping contact to a minimum and distance as much as is possible and most filming will take place outdoors.

The show, which remains the public broadcaster’s highest rated ongoing series, will visit five locations – Middletown, CT, Bretton Woods, NH, Long Island, NY, Williamsburg, VA and Hamilton, NJ – between August and October.

This marks the 26th season of the show, which is produced by GBH. It comes after the program filmed a celebrity edition during the pandemic, which featured the likes of Jay Leno, Ronny Chieng, Soledad O’Brien and Christian Siriano.

“Planning our next season, we faced what to do as one of television’s largest traveling shows, whose core premise requires in-person examinations of objects brought by thousands of people in a single day – while navigating the continuing conditions of the pandemic,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “As producers, we met the moment by revising the process to put Roadshow back on the road.”