Anne Heche, Skeet Ulrich & More Join Alec Baldwin Natural-Disaster Movie ‘Supercell’

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Heche and Skeet Ulrich have joined Oscar nominee Alec Baldwin in the natural disaster adventure film Supercell. The film, which is already in production in Georgia and Montana, is directed by Herbert James Winterstern (NBC’s Siberia) from a script by Winterstern & Anna Elizabeth James (Deadly Illusions).

Daniel Diemer Samantha Chan

Also joining the cast are Daniel Diemer who starred in Tribeca Film Festival winner The Half of It and newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamón who starred in HBO’s We Are Who We Are. Highland Film Group is handling international rights for the film, with CAA Media Finance repping domestic rights. The film is financed by Emily Hunter Salveson (Academy Award nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Tax Collector) and Ryan Donnell Smith’s Streamline Global.

Supercell tells the thrilling tale of William (Diemer), a good-hearted teenager, who lives in hope of following in his father’s footsteps, the legendary storm chaser Bill Brody who was killed in action. His father’s legacy has been turned into a storm chasing tour business managed by the greedy and reckless owner Zane Rogers (Baldwin). After William runs away from home, he teams up with his dad’s old partner Roy (Ulrich) and enters into the world of storm chasing. But the tornadoes have only gotten bigger. As his mother (Heche) anxiously searches for her son, she’s joined by his classmate (Jordan Kristine Seamón) in hopes of protecting William as Zane leads the group deep into the eye of the most dangerous supercell ever seen.

“I am excited to join this talented group of filmmakers and cast to tell this story. I’ve always been a fan of Alec Baldwin’s work and am honored to have the opportunity to work with him,” Ulrich said.

Jordan Kristine Seamón Undine Markus

“With Skeet, Anne, Daniel and Jordan joining Alec, I’m so grateful to have such a versatile and talented cast behind this story,” director Herbert James Winterstern added.

Short Porch Pictures’ Ryan Winterstern (Most Wanted, Inheritance) and Nathan Klingher (Zone 414, Becky) and Thomasville Pictures’ Ryan Donnell Smith (The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Tax Collector) are producing. Anjul Nigam (Crown Vic) will serve as an EP.

Ulrich recently starred in the hit CW series Riverdale as FP Jones, Jughead’s dad. Ulrich also starred in the Emmy award-winning series #Freerayshawn, produced by Antoine Fuqua. Ulrich’s many acclaimed credits include Steven Spielberg’s executive produced TNT movie Into the West, Ang Lee’s Ride with the Devil, James L. Brook’s As Good as It Gets, and Wes Craven’s classic horror masterpiece Scream. Ulrich will next star in the psychological thriller Blood, directed by Brad Anderson, alongside Michelle Monaghan.

Heche’s portrayal of Lily Garland in Twentieth Century garnered her a Tony Award nomination. Heche’s most iconic films include Sony Pictures Donnie Brasco, Columbia Pictures’ I Know What You Did Last Summer, Volcano, Six Days, Seven Nights opposite Harrison Ford, and Gus Van Sant’s horror remake film Psycho.

Diemer last starred in the Netflix feature The Half of It from producer Anthony Bregman and director Alice Wu. The film won best narrative feature at Tribeca 2020 Film Festival as well. Daniel also recently wrapped a recurring role on The Midnight Club for Netflix.

Seamón, while filming HBO’s We Are Who We Are, wrote and released her debut album “Identity Crisis,” and followed it up with her self-directed documentary The Making of in 2021.

Highland Film Group’s slate includes Renny Harlin’s The Misfits starring Pierce Brosnan, Nick Cannon, and Tim Roth, Edward Drake’s Gasoline Alley starring Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, and Devon Sawa, Mark Neveldine’s Panama starring Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson, and Randall Emmett’s Wash Me in The River starring Robert De Niro, Jack Huston, and John Malkovich.

Ulrich is represented by Paradigm and Luber Roklin. Heche is represented by Zero Gravity and APA. Diemer is represented by Atlas Artists, Nuance Talent Management and Gersh. Seamón is represented by ICM.