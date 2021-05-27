Anna Kendrick, Director Chloe Okuno In Netflix Movie Package ‘Rodney & Sheryl’; True Story Of Woman Who Chose A Serial Killer On TV’s ‘The Dating Game’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired a package built around Ian MacAllister McDonald’s Black List script Rodney & Sheryl. Anna Kendrick comes attached to star and Chloe Okuno to direct a drama based on the true story of the time that a serial killer competed on and won a date on the popular TV game show The Dating Game. The killer, Rodney Alcala, was in the midst of a killing spree in 1978 when he brazenly took part in the show. Kendrick will play Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant.

On the show — you can watch the creepy snippets below — Bradshaw asked Alcala questions like, “I’m serving you for dinner. What are you called and what do you look like?” Alcala responded to the latter, saying, “I’m called the banana and I look good.” “Can you be a little more descriptive?” Bradshaw asked Alcala. “Peel me,” he said, and the audience laughed.

Alcala ABC/Everett

At that time, Alcala had murdered five women and been convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old girl, but he made it onto the show because background checks were more lax. That left Bradshaw in a position where she was supposed to go on a chaperoned date with Alcala, only to find she was put off by his odd vibe. In 1980, he was sentenced to death for a murder and investigators found evidence — hundreds of photos of women, girls and boys, and keepsakes police believed were from victims — in a storage locker. While he would appeal several times, when advances in DNA were made, he was tied to more murders. His execution postponed indefinitely when California declared a moratorium on death penalty cases in 2019, and Alcala is rotting in state prison in Corcoran, CA. Detectives have estimated he may have killed as many as 130 people.

The film revolves around the events of the game show. Roy Lee and Miri Yoon are producing for Vertigo Entertainment, along with J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures. Ross Posternak, Andrew Deans, Stephen Crawford and Kendrick will be the exec producers.

Kendrick is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners; Okuno is repped by UTA and McDonald is repped by Management 360.