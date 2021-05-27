Anna Akana Joins Emma Roberts In Rom Com ‘About Fate’

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Akana has joined Emma Roberts in About Fate. Thomas Mann and Lewis Tan are also on board. The film was written by Tiffany Paulsen and will be directed by Marius Weisberg.

The romantic comedy tells a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on a stormy New Year’s Eve and comedy and chaos ensue. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales for About Fate. Filming begins in June in Boston.

Akana can currently be seen in Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix and had a recurring on ABC’s A Million Little Things.

She is represented by The Coronel Group, CAA and Jeff Hynick of Jackoway Austen Tyerman.